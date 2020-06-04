Alicia Silverstone Bathes With Her Son

The most astonishing news today has nothing to do with the Black Lives Matter protests or the coronavirus – we are flabbergasted because Alicia Silverstone offhandedly remarked to the New York Times that she TAKES BATHS WITH HER 9 YEAR OLD SON! (His name is Bear) That’s how they pass the time during social isolation. Does anyone else find this alarming? Call me old-fashioned, but I simply cannot imagine a nine year old boy and his mother nude in a bathtub together and having a normal relationship. If this were a father and his 9 year old daughter it would be against the law, wouldn’t it? A very odd revelation to make to the New York Times…

Above, Alicia and Bear support PETA

