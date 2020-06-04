This Is What A Peaceful Demonstration Looks Like

Of course, this is Malibu and not a lot of bad things ever happen there, unless it involves weather or falling rocks. But some inhabitants were determined not to be left out of a socially significant protest. A group of earnest young people congregated at a busy intersection and flashed appropriate Black Lives Matter signs with no obscenities, as cars drove by and honked in agreement. No violence. That’s how they do it in Malibu.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results