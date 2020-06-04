Simran Sachdeva of Choti Sarrdaarni reveals why she walked out of the show

The lockdown due to Coronavirus has led to the replacement of a lot of actors on television shows. With the shoots put off indefinitely, the makers have been asking the actors to accept pay cuts, leading to replacement of many. There are also a lot of shows that have been axed abruptly due to the same reason. Choti Sarrdaarni has one of the highest TRPs on television and is quite delightful to watch.
Drishtii Garewal will next be seen playing Harleen on the show.
