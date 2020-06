Here’s a puzzle: This cute cardboard cut-out of Ana de Armas was furtively placed in front of Ben Affleck’s Brentwood house by one of his daughters, who ran home giggling afterward. Ben’s daughters seem quite fond of Ana and spend considerable time with her and their dad, so it’s NOT a negative gesture and it’s not Ana’s birthday. Certainly it was a fun surprise for Ben.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

