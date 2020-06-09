Kangana Ranaut to don the director’s hat for Aparajitha Ayodhya

Last year in 2019 for the first time, Kangana Ranaut co-directed a fim, Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi in which she also played the lead. Very recently she spoke about her ambitious project Aparajitha Ayodhya, written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had scripted the Baahubali series and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The film revolves around the famous Ram Mandir case.

Kangana will be seen directing this project. She confirmed the news by saying, "The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically.” The film will also be produced by her production house.

Though this project will be her first project as an independent director, Kangana reveals she isn't nervous about it, "It does not make me nervous. It’s tougher when you have to carry forward someone else’s vision and find your own vision somewhere in it. In this case, I have worked on this film from scratch, and it’s gratifying and simple once you have the clarity of thought.”

Kangana might not be seen starring in the film as she wants her focus entirely to be on being a filmmaker for the film, "I want to keep my focus on the film as a filmmaker, entirely. For me, it’s not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith and unity, and above everything, it’s a story of divinity.”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi to not resume shoot soon as climax scene requires over 300 extras

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results