Tahira Kashyap Khurrana pens a powerful poem on National Cancer Survivors Day

Writer-Director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's fight with Cancer and emerging out stronger than ever is a story which is worth celebrating. Her bravery and positivity made her a real-life hero and inspiration for each one of us. Tahira was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer and she chose to document her journey on social media. Even though her story has been all about the roller-coaster of emotions and the challenges she went through the entire process, Tahira always had a positive outlook in life. She has often stated how there has been a shift in perspective and the way conventional beauty standards in her family have changed post her battle with cancer.

Since today marks The National Cancer Survivors Day, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana got talking about how it's not just about surviving Cancer but several more things on a daily basis. Right from surviving depression to surviving a day when we are feeling angry, anxious or sad. She believes as humans we don't need a special day to be called survivors as we are everyday fighters. She feels, Each one of us have our own battles to fight, and are survivors in true right.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana expressed her thoughts about the same through a beautiful poem which she shared on social media. She wrote, "Scars, Some scars are deep, some within, Some are seen while some are hidden. The thing about scars is , it reminds you of the past, The moments of suffering that you thought would forever last. But hear me, there’s more to this scar, It talks also about the fight, the resilience and your invincible power. My love and respect to those who fought. But the thing with this health karma is that everyone is a winner, For it’s the fight that counts whether you an expert or a beginner. The fight with cancer is not just physical but also mental, Some battles are more tough to conquer especially if they are internal. But hear me again, we all have that fighter which has the universe’s might. Hide not your scars my love, Show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to others eyes, And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide, they will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize.So hear me one last time,Fall in love with your self,All with dust, scar and grime.For that’s what make you, YOUFaulty, imperfect, blemished but all true!

View this post on Instagram

A small something I have written…. #nationalcancersurvivorsday . . Some scars are deep, some within, Some are seen while some are hidden. The thing about scars is , it reminds you of the past, The moments of suffering that you thought would forever last. But there’s more to these Goddamn scars, They are Secrets hidden far away, just like the stars. It’s the Truth which you don’t see with the naked eye, Oblivious to the functioning of the world, a blatant lie. But hear me, there’s more to this scar, It talks also about the fight, the resilience and your invincible power. My love and respect to those who fought, The treacherous battlefield that Few crossed while some got lost. But the thing with this health karma is that everyone is a winner, For it’s the fight that counts whether you an expert or a beginner. The fight with cancer is not just physical but also mental, Some battles are more tough to conquer especially if they are internal. But hear me again, we all have that fighter which has the universe’s might, The indomitable spirit that can’t be crushed by any fright. Hide not your scars my love, Show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to others eyes, And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide, they will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize. So hear me one last time, Fall in love with your self, All with dust, scar and grime. For that’s what make you, YOU Faulty, imperfect, blemished but all true!

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on Jun 6, 2020 at 11:27pm PDT

Beautiful!

With Tahira Kashyap Khurrana redefining the meaning of National Cancer Survivors Day for us, we are strongly inspired to love ourselves in ways we never thought we could. More power to you, Tahira!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results