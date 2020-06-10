Another Reason To Love Lenny Kravitz

Here’s a man who makes sense – For YEARS Lenny Kravitz has been brave enough to admit that he thinks women could do a far better job of running the world than men. Five years ago he talked to Image magazine about women in his life – mother, grandmother, aunt, and various exes. He says women are more sensible, have better intuition, and are stronger – they get the job done that needs to be done. And he’s GRATEFUL to have had such positive feminine influence in his upbringing. We totally agree that more women in office will solve LOT of problems…

PS The fact that 95% of the people in prison are MEN, backs this up

