Bradley Cooper Won’t Make The Same Mistake Twice

New Yorkers are feeling more confident about going out again and Bradley Cooper couldn’t wait to spend time outside with his 3 year old daughter Lea. Cooper and Lea’s mother, model Irina Shayk, split a year ago and he admits much of the fault was his. He was rarely home – spending month after month working on A Star is Born– preparing, directing and acting. Irina couldn’t work – she was home caring for Lea. Since they split, they have worked out a balanced schedule where one of them is always available to be with Lea. Their co-parenting is more successful than their romance.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results