Patrick Schwarzenegger Bicycles The Hard Way

File this under “creative ways of working out during a pandemic.” Since gyms closed, we’ve seen a LOT of celebrities out walking and riding bikes that we’ve NEVER seen exercising in public before. They have to find new ways of working muscles accustomed to gym equipment. Patrick Schwarzenegger has expert tips from his father Arnold, and today he was riding a stand-up bicycle that we never knew existed. A whole different challenge for leg muscles and balance. Hopefully he will avoid heavy traffic…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results