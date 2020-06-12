Kylie Jenner Doesn’t Want You To See Her (?)

Now why would that be? Kylie Jenner just had dinner at Nobu in Malibu with her friend, singer Harry Hudson, Caitlyn Jenner (her father) and Caitlyn’s roommate Sophia Hutchins. Everybody walked out looking happy, but Kylie spotted a paparazzi and immediately made a big deal about ducking and covering her face. The others looked surprised at her reaction. Was Kylie embarrassed by the Forbes “youngest billionaire” scandal? Or does she just hate having her photo taken without benefit of photoshopping? You be the judge…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

