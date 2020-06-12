Shahid Kapoor makes pasta for wife Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have been married to each other for five years and have two adorable kids as well. On Thursday, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of pasta cooked by none other than Shahid Kapoor himself.

Mira revealed that it was for the first time in 5 years that the actor has cooked something and she claims it to be the best pasta she has eaten. She also said that she is not being biased. The husband cooks for the first time in 5 years and this is by far the best pasta I have ever eaten!!! #nobias @shahidkapoor,” she wrote.

During the lockdown, Shahid Kapoor who has been spending time with his wife and kids has been helping around with household chores. During a Q&A session on Twitter, Shahid said that he is in charge of washing the utensils. “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara (My department is doing the dishes, what’s yours)?” he told a fan, who asked if he was helping out with chores.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the film Jersey which is the remake of a Telugu film by the same title. He will step into Nani’s shoes in the remake. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original, will direct the Hindi adaptation as well.

