Ramayan’s Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia recalls how they ran for their lives after spotting a giant snake on a tree

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has been re-telecasting on Star Plus and the show has garnered even more love from the audiences. The actors, Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, and Dipika Chikhlia have been sharing unknown stories with their fans making it even more exciting. Sharing a picture, Dipika took to her Instagram to recall a scene where the trio was sitting under a huge banyan tree and their cameraman asked them to vacate the place. Not understanding why, they looked closely and figured there was a giant snake on the tree which made them run from the location.

Dipika captioned the picture as, “There is a story behind this scene ….so I shared …we were busy with the shoot, learning lines and so on…the day was as normal as could be, after the scene got over our cameraman Ajit naik (cinematography) came to tell us please vacate the place and don’t stand underneath the tree and we were wondering all the three actors as to what was the hurry and why so abrupt …he asked all the technicians also to clear the field ..sagar Saab was also wondering what happened …and then he pointed out to a huge fat snake on the tree and what followed after that was we all RAN for our life???? sooo many memories ????….#memories#ramayan#sagarworld# tree#banyantree#snake#fear#phobia#umbergoan#studio#sets#actors#actress#costume”

