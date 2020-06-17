Jeremy Piven Lost His Best Friend

Entourage star Jeremy Piven posted a heartbreaking photo of his beloved French Bulldog Bubba today, with the announcement that his dog “died in his arms and it’s hard to stop crying.” It’s impossible not to cry WITH him. Over the past year we’ve seen dozens of photos of Jeremy and Bubba getting coffee, having lunch together – they were inseparable. After Jeremy had all those sexual misconduct charges, lost his TV series, and called himself “collateral damage of the #MeToo movement, Bubba remained his loyal and constant companion. So sad…

