Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide will be probed by Mumbai Police

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his roles in Kai Po Che, Son Chiriya, MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, Byomkesh Bakshy among others, breathed his last on June 14, Sunday at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was only 34 years old and died of suicide. The news of the young actor’s passing has sent shockwaves across the nation. His family arrived in Mumbai on Sunday night and Monday morning in order to perform the last rites at Pawan Hans Crematorium on June 15. Mumbai Police reported that the actor was under medication for depression. And that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday that the Mumbai Police will probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide and take a look into the cause of death after reports surfaced of professional rivalry. “While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too,” Deshmukh tweeted.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in Kai Po Che after starring in TV show Pavitra Rishta. He went onto star in rom-com Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015), PK (2014), M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and Kedarnath (2018). He was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichore.

Sushant Singh Rajput was soon going to be seen in Dil Bechara alongside Sanjana Sanghi. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film was reported eyeing for digital release. It is a remake of The Fault Of Our Stars.

