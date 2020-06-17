Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister-in-law Sudha Devi passes away in Bihar after she wasn’t able to bear the news of his passing

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, Sunday at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was only 34 years old and died of suicide. The news of the young actor’s passing has sent shockwaves across the nation. His family arrived in Mumbai on Sunday night and Monday morning in order to perform the last rites at Pawan Hans Crematorium on June 15.

As per the latest reports, Sushant’s cousin brother wife Sudha Devi couldn’t bear the loss of her brother-in-law and breathed her last on Monday in Purnia, Bihar. She was already unwell for the past few days and she had stopped eating ever since she heard the news of Sushant’s death. She passed away while his funeral was being conducted in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police reported that the actor was under medication for depression. And that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

