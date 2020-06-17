Mahendra Singh Dhoni was shattered and morose after hearing of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared a super special friendship considering that the former made his debut with his biopic. Sushant Singh Rajput had spent over 9 months training to perfect the Captain Cool’s stance and had even said that he can hit the famous helicopter shot in his sleep. Both of them had gotten even closer during the promotions of M. S. Dhoni – The Untold Story. After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise’s news broke out, almost every celebrity took to their social media to mourn.
The film made Sushant Singh Rajput a promising star overnight in Bollywood.
