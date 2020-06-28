Has Paris Hilton Finally Found The Right Man?

We bet that back in the early 2000’s when Paris Hilton was the It Girl of the moment, she would have NEVER guessed that she would still be single at the age of 39! Paris, who inspired the term “famous for being famous” thanks to her sex tape and “A Simple Life,” reality series, has turned out to be quite an entrepreneur with 19 product lines and many stores making money for her. Boyfriend-wise, she’s moved on from actor boy-toys to a smart and equally successful vodka and tech entrepreneur, Carter Reum, also 39.They have a lot in common when it comes to business, but is he “hot” enough for her? We shall see…

Above, Paris and Carter leaving Nobu in Malibu

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results