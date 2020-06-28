Sandip Ssingh reveals how he had to guide Sushant Singh Rajput’s family through the last rites

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sandip Ssingh were very close friends and his demise has taken a toll on the latter. He posted emotional notes to remember one of his closest friends and couldn’t help but unveil the poster of a film both of them were supposed to do together. It is very difficult for Sandip Ssingh to let the news sink in that Sushant is no more and he recalls how he couldn’t believe it till he witnessed the scenario himself, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

Sandip recalls how difficult it was for him to understand what was happening since Sushant’s family was not present here. He said, “I hope nothing of this sort ever repeats in my life again because the past two weeks have been one of the worst periods of my life. Even during Narendra Modi biopic, I was able to get through all the controversies but this has been devastating. I don’t think we’re going to get over this in our lifetime. When I went to his house, I couldn’t get myself to believe the news until I saw it all by myself. I had no clue how to handle things since his family was not here. The police kept asking us to sign documents, they told us they were taking him away for post-mortem, it all got very difficult to relive the moments again and again.”

When asked about Sushant’s family, Sandip said, “I don’t think his family knew what exactly was happening even during the last rites, I remember correctly I had to guide them through the rituals because they were all so lost. I don’t think his family has digested the fact that he is not amongst us.”

Take a look at the entire segment.

Sandip further requested others to stop making Sushant a topic of news, asked them to leave him alone now.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh expresses displeasure on Dil Bechara’s OTT release

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results