Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback picture of three generations in a single frame with unparalleled swag

Amitabh Bachchan is, hands down, the coolest grandpa on social media and leaves no stone unturned to express his love to his grandkids and kids. Be it as an actor or as a family man, Amitabh Bachchan aces in every role he does. He is one of the only celebrities of his generation that is super active on social media and the fans couldn’t be more grateful.

Taking to his social media, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture with Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda where the men are sitting with their hands folded. The three generations are seen chilling like the swaggers they are in the picture. Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture with the caption, “Father .. Son .. Grandson .. some years ago .. the folded hands are unplanned .. just happened”.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Father .. Son .. Grandson .. some years ago .. the folded hands are unplanned .. just happened

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jun 27, 2020 at 11:25am PDT

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Brahmastra and Jhund.

