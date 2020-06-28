Sandip Ssingh recalls how media personnel threw mics in his car after he exited the crematorium post Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites

Sandip Ssingh is one of the closest friends of Sushant Singh Rajput since his television days and stood by his family like a pillar during this trying time. Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise left everyone numb but at the same time with adrenaline of bringing about a change. It is very difficult for Sushant’s friends and families to accept his demise and director-friend Sandip Ssingh says that some people and media houses are not making it any easier for them. The line needs to be drawn according to him and in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sandip opened up about how a few media personnel forgot to maintain their boundaries.

Speaking on the angst that people have been feeling lately, Sandip said that, “It’s important to feel angry about something or the other, but it’s also important to know if its directed in the right direction. I’m not sure if they’re aware of the exact reason why they’re angry, it’s just an overwhelming emotion that the media portrays as anger. There is so much pain among the people regarding his demise, that it’s coming out in different ways. I don’t think people have yet let the news of his demise sunk in, so many things have taken place after his demise, I have steered clear off the news and social media.”

“The media has started blaming others for his death but they should at least try to get to the root of the problem. No one has been considerate enough to think what his family and closed ones might be going through. Sure, they are standing with us, but how they’re doing it is also important. I just feel sad about it, I’m not angry, but it’s just upsetting. I clearly remember that when I was leaving the crematorium, one of the media personnel threw a mic inside my car asking what is the situation inside. It wasn’t a wedding function, they should understand what we are going through. They’ve been asking us what did you say to the police, but it’s an investigation, the police will find out whatever the reason for his death was. It wasn’t a normal death and asking us details is not helping.”

Take a look at the entire segment right here.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sandip Ssingh reveals how he had to guide Sushant Singh Rajput’s family through the last rites

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results