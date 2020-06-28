Parth Samthaan resumes shoot after 3 months for Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Coronavirus has had some drastic effects on the world. The pandemic resulted in all of us being at our homes for over three months. Now that things are finally going back to normal, our television celebrities are gearing up to resume work once again. This was the first time in years that the television and film industry had come to a complete halt.

The shoots for some shows have resumed and Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of them. Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram to share a few pictures from the sets and he’s clearly elated to be back to work. The makers have put the government’s guidelines to action before resuming the shoot and social distancing is being maintained thoroughly. Part posted a few candids with the caption, “Back to Shoot after 3 months ???? Back to normalcy ! #unlockindia”.

Take a look at it.

How excited ae you to see the new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

