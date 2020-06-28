Sandip Ssingh talks about Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s relationship – “Everyone deserves that kind of love”

Sandip Ssingh has stood strong to support Sushant Singh Rajput’s family after his sudden demise. With a lot to still face, Sandip Ssingh is still finding it hard to believe that his beloved friend is no more. Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Sandip Ssingh spoke about how he became friends with Sushant and how Ankita helped him throughout their relationship.

Sandip recalls, “I had called Sushant for the audition of the show Saraswatichandra after he had quit Pavitra Rishta, I was the CEO of Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions back then. After Sushant came to the office and we spoke, I couldn’t help but tell him not to do my show. I told him that he should be doing movies instead of television shows and he hugged me after that. We sat for some more time and spoke to each other that is when we realized we both belonged to Bihar. After that, we had become pretty close friends and I used to reside in Malad but the office was in Juhu, so I would land up at Sushant’s place for lunch and along with Ankita Lokhande, we’d go for malpua’s and other delicious foods.”

Speaking of Ankita’s relationship with Sushant, Sandip said, “While Ankita was shooting, she would make sure to wrap up her work early to be with Sushant. She would work enough to come home soon but at the same time to not disappoint the production houses. I’d say that everyone deserves the kind of love that Ankita had for Sushant. She has supported Sushant throughout their relationship. We used to visit this shrine in Uttan and we have a lot of memories together. Sushant had never been a social guy, but he’s give his heart to whoever he spoke to. He was highly emotional guy and I can’t wrap my head around the fact that I have to address him with ‘was’”.

Take a look at the entire segment.

