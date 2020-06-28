Neetu Kapoor shares a candid picture with Rishi Kapoor, says value your loved ones

The industry has lost true gems this year including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, and the most recent one being Sushant Singh Rajput. Their fans and the film industry has a lot of grief about their deaths and these voids can truly never be filled. Neetu Kapoor has recently shared a throwback candid picture with Rishi Kapoor with a powerful message.

She captioned the picture as, “Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth ????????”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth ????????

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jun 27, 2020 at 7:43pm PDT

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get together a fun night with both their families

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results