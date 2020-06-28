Nushrat Bharucha heads for a dubbing session, says she’s happy to be close to work

Things have finally started going back to normal for the film industry as the actors head for dubbing sessions while maintaining social distancing. The threat of Coronavirus still lingers but the government and makers have made it a point to make sure that the cast and crew are safer than ever. With certain guidelines being passed related to resuming shoots, the producers and actors can’t wait to be back on sets.
Take a look at it.
So happy being close to work, but far from everything else ???? #SocialDistancingAlways
After Chalaang, Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in Chhori.
