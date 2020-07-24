Bill & Ted Will Face The Music In Our New Reality

Labor Day weekend just got a little more promising entertainment-wise. Especially for Keanu Reeves fans, and to be honest, who isn’t? The writers and actors from the first two Bill & Ted movies (1989 and 1991) got together again to move the story along, and we bet Keanu took a big pay cut. This time around, they are middle aged suburban dads and failed wannabe singers. Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu) time travel to access a hit song from their future selves. Of course the premier set for August 21 was cancelled, thanks to the virus. Bill & Ted Face the Music will debut on September 1 on demand digital release (like Andy Samberg’s Palm Springs) and also in theaters if there are any open…
