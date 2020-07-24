Kanye West Is Threatening To Embarrass Kim By Exposing Family “Secrets”

The Kanye West situation just got WAY more interesting. The bipolar rapper has been accusing his wife Kim Kardashion of planning to get him hospitalized by force. He says he will livestream on Twitter any attempt she might make to lock him up! THAT would be a ratings booster for the Keeping up with the Kardashians reality show, but Kim will NOT allow Kanye’s problems on the series, which is now filming. Even MORE interesting is the fact that Kanye warned Kim that he knows the family’s “SECRETS” and will expose everything about financial deals, feuds, surgeries, conflicts within the family, etc. Now THAT would be interesting! Sorry Kim, but this is your life…

