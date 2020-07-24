Anupam Kher shares adorable video of mother getting discharged from the hospital after COVID-19 treatment

Anupam Kher's mother and other family members had tested positive for coronavirus recently and were hospitalised. The actor who is close to his mother had recently updated about the health of his mother and said that the doctors have marked her fit and can quarantine at home.

On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to share an adorable video of his mother from the hospital where he went to discharge her. Sharing the cute video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “The day Mom was discharged. Previous day Dulari was shifted in the hospital from the Isolation Ward to a regular floor. I was to pick her up at 5pm. She was waiting. Apart from the doctors telling me I knew she was better the moment she called me पागल (mad) for coming early to pick her up. Also when she repeated after me #RangaKhush, our family code word for things being ok. It is also our tribute to actor #Joginder. Thank you all once again for your love and prayers. I am superstitious to say #DulariRocks. But she does. She refused to take wheelchair to the waiting car. Please pray for her continuous good health. She sends her love to you all!! #ThankYou”

The actor had earlier shared updates about his brotherRaju Kher and niece Vrinda Kher's health as well. “Mom is better than before. So are Raju, Reema and Vrinda. God is kind!! #JaiShriRam #Mother #Dulari #OldPic," he wrote sharing a picture of his mother.

