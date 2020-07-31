Ronnie Wood’s Hair Continues To Amaze

Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood claims to come from a family of Gypsies – maybe that’s where he got that magical hair. The 73 year old musician seems to be aging normally, but he still has the hair of a much younger man. (Actually all of the Rolling Stones still possess a lot of hair- something in the drugs?) ) Wood KNOWS how lucky he is to have thick dark hair (he doesn’t even DYE it!) Ronnie was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 (after 50 years of smoking) and he refused chemotherapy because he didn’t want to lose his hair. He opted for surgery and it was successful. Lucky guy in more ways than one…

Above: Ronnie Wood at a UK event in March

