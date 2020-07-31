Sean Penn: Still A Chick Magnet

Sean Penn, 59, took his kids out to dinner in Malibu along with his girlfriend – as usual he’s the oldest one in the group. Above, he had a few parting words for his son Hopper, 26. Sean’s daughter Dylan Penn, 29, is a model and aspiring actress and his son Hopper is an actor and occasional producer. Sean’s girlfriend of four years is Australian actress Leila George, 28. She’s the daughter of actors Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, and grew up in Australia. Sean Penn always seems to attract beautiful young women – it’s quite astonishing…

