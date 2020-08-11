Sylvester Stallone: Quarantine Rocky Packed On The Pounds

Looks like Sylvester Stallone has added more than a few pounds to his once chiseled abs during quarantine (unlike Arnold Schwarzenegger who is furiously biking every day.) And that cigar indicates that he’s not overly worried about his health in general. In contrast, his model wife Jennifer Flavin is looking slimmer than ever! Sly and Jennifer spent the day on the beach in Malibu – here they are seen watching their oldest daughter Sistine, 22, frolic in the water. Come to think of it – Sly is SURROUNDED by model-thin women (his wife and three cute daughters) – you’d think they would be a good influence…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

