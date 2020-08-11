Simon Cowell Was Showing Off For The Kids

It’s a conundrum. Simon Cowell is very fussy about his health and pops multiple vitamin supplements every day. He cut back on his 80 cigarettes a day habit, and lost a considerable amount of weight recently. So why did this careful guy end up with a broken back? He just had his new electric bike delivered that goes 60 miles per hour- and he couldn’t WAIT to try it out. He was “showing off for the kids” when he did a wheelie and was thrown to the concrete. No helmet and no protective clothing like bikers wear. It’s ironic. Simon started bike riding to stay healthy in quarantine, and ended up worse off than if he caught the virus!

