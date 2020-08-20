Machine Gun Kelly Is More Than Just Megan Fox’ S “Beautiful Boy”

A rapper might be the LAST person you’d expect to be a great father, so Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship with his daughter is quite a surprise. Right now MGK is busy with his new girlfriend Megan Fox, but he ALWAYS finds time for his 11 year old daughter Casie. Casie was born when Kelly was only 18 years old, but they’ve maintained a close bond, and he takes her everywhere. (He also sings the praises of her mother!) When she was little, he taught Casie to skateboard, got her dance lessons, and taught her to sing. She was backstage at many of his shows and sometimes joins him onstage dancing and rapping. Naturally she adores her dad, who’s a lot more responsible than he looks…

Above: MGK and Casie at BOA Steakhouse

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

