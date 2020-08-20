We Almost Didn’t Recognize Katie Holmes

Apparently the seemingly endless social isolation we are suffering due to the pandemic is really GETTING TO Katie Holmes! Has she GIVEN UP on putting on a cute outfit and going out? It’s a fact that fashion standards are going into the dumpster since celebrities can hide behind masks and walk the streets unrecognized. Katie Holmes usually exits her Soho apartment with swinging hair and a snappy outfit. Today she looks like she doesn’t care. Her drab unflattering skirt and sweatshirt just scream “I give up!” And she’s not the only one…

