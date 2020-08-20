Stand Out in Long Silver Earrings

The right earring can elevate your look from basic to elegant which is why you need to know what works and what does very little for you. Most women have earrings as a staple accessory that helps draw attention to the face. With a variety of styles out in the market, a woman needs to know which designs, materials and sizes accentuate their facial features. One of the most delicate earring designs is the long silver earrings which can easily make or break a look.

Every woman loves styling tips especially before making a purchase or fashion decision which is why you should consider the following tips when picking out long silver earrings:-

Face Shape

Long, narrow, heart shaped, square and round are some of the words used to express different face shapes especially when it comes to making accessory decisions. Your earring choice will depend on your facial structure which is why you need to figure out which shape best describes you and which type of long silver earrings to pick. For example; those with an oval face can pull off any design of long silver earrings or any other type of earring to bring out the delicate cheekbones associated with this shape.

Long silver earrings are also suitable for round faces especially when one is looking to make the face look slimmer while circular designs of long earrings increase the roundness even when they dangle at the bottom. Square faces can use medium to long silver earrings with round or circular designs in them.

Your choice of long silver earrings should favor your facial features and not over emphasize them which is not flattering. So go ahead and learn where you fall to get the most out of your pieces.

Bone Structure

Like the face, bone structure is a major influence on the type of earrings you get to wear in terms of size and weight. Women with a small bone structure can easily pull off long silver earrings in designs that complement their delicate features especially if the designs are thin and delicate. Those who are medium structures are better suited with smaller medium sized earrings while those with larger structures should consider limiting their long silver earrings to large and chunky designs.

Skin Color

Some pieces will simply fail you based on your skin tone which is why before you make any purchase, be sure that it fits with your tone. If you have cooler skin tones long silver earrings might be the best decision you make, of course after following through with the other tips. If you are confused about what skin tone you are, consulting a skin chart will help you understand where you lie. The good news is, most people have cooler skin tones so you will likely have a chance to pick out some long silver earrings.

Lifestyle

This is one tip that sounds cliché but it must be emphasized. Your jewelry choices will always be dictated by the occasion or where you spend most of your time. Simple things such as working with children could mean storing that elegant pair of long silver earrings until you are around adults. On the other hand, formal environments might not favor your choice of long earrings while a party may be a welcome place for to show them off. Simply observe the dress code unless you want to make a statement beyond style.

Match up Your Look

While your skin tone may limit your choices, playing around with make-up might just give you the ticket to doing the opposite of what your skin dictates. Warmer skin tones can pull off long silver earrings by simply cool their looks by picking lip colors such as nudes, lavender or pinks which are lighter and for eye make-up pick out cool tones to tone down your warmer complexion aspects.

To Cap it all:-

Go ahead and learn all the aspects of your face and start investing in your long earring collection. Be sure to choose some elegant long silver earrings from a reputable brand that matches your sophistication.