Thomas Jane: Long Time No See

It’s been awhile since we came across Hung star Thomas Jane, but he’s always been a pretty fascinating character. Right now he’s at the Venice Film Festival promoting his new movie Run Hide Fight about a violent school shooting. Jane’s last film, The Vanished, in which he costarred with Anne Heche, is now in some theaters and On Demand. Anne (currently rehearsing for Dancing with the Stars) and Thomas admit they “fell in love” while playing man and wife in that movie, and are now a couple! And they have a lot in common – remember Thomas was rumored to have done a little male hustling on Santa Monica Blvd when he was 18, and Anne used to be Ellen Degeneres’ girlfriend! Could be a perfect match…

