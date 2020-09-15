Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal passes away at the age of 35

Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal passed away at the age of 35. Musician Shankar Mahadevan took to his social media handle confirming the devastating news. Reportedly, Aditya was suffering from a kidney ailment and the cause of his death is said to be kidney failure.

Confirming the news on social media, Shankar Mahadevan wrote, "Devastated hearing this news !! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more ! What an amazing musician , what a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour ! We have collaborated on so many projects ! Just can’t come to terms with this !prayers for his family ! Love you Aditya .. will miss you"

View this post on Instagram

Devastated hearing this news !! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more ! What an amazing musician , what a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour ! We have collaborated on so many projects ! Just can’t come to terms with this !prayers for his family ! Love you Aditya .. will miss you

A post shared by Shankar Mahadevan (@shankar.mahadevan) on Sep 11, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

Aditya Paudwal was a music arranger and producer. He had produced the song 'saheb tu' from the film Thackeray. The film was based on the life of Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results