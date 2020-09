Justin Bieber is pampering his vinyl-wrapped Lamborghini SUV by parking in a handicap zone while he does hot pilates with Hailey. This car was hot pink when he got it and Justin was teased a lot about the color. Recently he had it vinyl wrapped and toned down the hue…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results