Rupal Patel, Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar join the star cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 was launched prior to its original date since the video of a particular kitchen scene from the show had gone viral all over. The actress, Rupal Patel had thoroughly appreciated the artist for remixing the scene with brilliant tunes. The makers, even after announcing the show, were still on the lookout for the final cast and in the first promo, only the name of the lead character, Gehna, was revealed starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
How excited are you for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.
Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 promo incorporates the ‘empty cooker’ meme with Devoleena Bhattacharjee starring in it
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply