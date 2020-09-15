Cate Blanchett: Worst Dressed At Venice Film Festival

Since Cate Blanchett happens to be the face of Armani, we ASSUME she can select anything she likes from his fashion collections. At least she won’t have to PAY for this monstrosity. Cate is usually noted for her stylish but understated elegance. How she was talked into wearing this peacock inspired flashy gown with a sheer cape is a mystery. This voluminous frock does a good job of disguising the wearer’s weight, but Cate certainly doesn’t need THAT. Just goes to show, even Armani Prive makes mistakes…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

