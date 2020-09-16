Who Doesn’t Want To Play Madonna In Her Life Story?

Needless to say, we were startled by Madonna’s announcement that she is co-writing and will direct her own life story onscreen. (Elton John was satisfied with being a “consultant” on Rocketman!) Her co-writer is the Oscar winner Diablo Cody, so the untitled screenplay could be very interesting. She was inspired to do this because she heard a script about her life called Blond Ambition had been floating around Universal and was horrified (it was never produced.) Madonna insists “Nobody knows what I know and I have seen better than me!” The BIG question IS: WHO will Madonna cast as HERSELF? …Any suggestions?

