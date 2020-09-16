Vidya Balan opens up about her struggle with weight issues

Vidya Balan is one of the finest actresses of the industry and has given some of the best performances including films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, The Dirty Picture, and Tumhaari Sulu among the others. However, since she does not fit the conventional European body type that we feel is ideal for the film industry, she had to bear the brunt of it with her work. Almost every day she has received comments about losing weight and in her recent interview with a tabloid, she opened up about her struggle for the same. From 2012 to 2019, she desperately tried to lose weight to fit the ideal body type for the industry.

Vidya Balan said that she used to workout like a beast, deprive herself of the food that she loved but she would end up gaining weight again. When she was a kid, people found it cute and she enjoyed the attention but when she grew up, people started asking her why she wasn't trying to lose weight if she had a pretty face. Vidya Balan recalls that when she was 17, someone had told her that she should drink 10 litres of water a day and she ended up puking almost every night after following that advice leaving her family worried.

In 2019, she finally realized that she is pursuing acting despite her weight and that’s more than enough for her. She stopped working out like a beast and ate whatever she felt like, finally her hormonal balance was in place and after devouring on gajar ka halwa, for the first time in years, she lost two kilos. She began to work with a healer who made her realise that she was blaming her body for everything. These sessions over phone calls have helped her heal herself and she now also practices finger-holds which is a Japanese technique.

Vidya Balan now understands that if a role requires a certain physicality, it requires a different actor.

