Randeep Hooda resumes work on Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, shares a picture from the studio

Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in Extraction, was shooting for a film opposite Ileana D' Cruz when the lockdown was announced. During the lockdown, the actor was involved in various initiatives to spread awareness and environment consciousness. He also recently underwent surgery for his ankle.
Grateful to be back at work ???????? #Radhe
Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The film is being directed by Prabhu Dheva.
