Did Dancing With The Stars Use Carole Baskin As “Bait” To Attract Viewers?

Certainly the most unexpected contestant – and object of curiosity- on Dancing with the Stars this year is Carole Baskin. You might remember Joe Exotic accused his rival Carole of murdering her wealthy ex-husband in the Tiger King documentary miniseries. The husband went missing in 1997 and was never found. Carole and her ex-husband ran the Big Cat sanctuary in Florida. She was definitely the most controversial dancer this season, and to tantalize viewers, she appeared last on the opening show. Too bad she got the lowest score. (Her awful costume and hair didn’t help!) During the show, her missing husband’s daughters aired a 50 second ad in Florida offering $100,000 for information about their father’s disappearance. Carole dismissed it as a “huge publicity stunt” but it makes you wonder – why would that family want “publicity?”

