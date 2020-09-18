Kanye Says: Get Closer To God And You’ll Get Rich

Apparently the only person that could convince Kanye West to take his meds is God – or Jesus Christ himself, so he continues to spiral out of control. It might be time for Pastor Joel Osteen to start backing away from Kanye, although their working together has been mutually beneficial. It looks good for an evangelical preacher to embrace a person of color, and Kanye has learned a lot about using religion as a tax exemption. Kanye continues to insist that he is “the greatest artist that God ever created” and claims that his wealth is the result of becoming closer to God. Kanye’s latest stunts- peeing on his Grammy, ranting about record company contracts etc, can only make us (and Kim) wonder what Kanye – and God- have in store for us next.

