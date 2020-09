When gossip is scarce – there’s always new fashion to fill in the gaps. Many observers were pleasantly surprised by new designer C.T. Liu’s fashion photos from New York Fashion Week. We’re accustomed to Tom Ford knock-offs from China, but this collection, called C+Plus Series, from China is quite original and we are impressed! The designer aims to dress the urban career woman and the clothing has a modern sensibility with a twist.

