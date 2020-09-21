Johnny Depp Supports His Errant Friends

Nice to hear that Johnny Depp is now a producer – he worked with documentary filmmaker Julien Temple on Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan. Fans of punk may recall Shane was led singer of The Pogues, most famous for “Fairytale of New York.” Johnny has always been drawn to overindulgent irresponsible characters like MacGowan, who is notorious for his struggles with heroin addiction and alcoholism. At one time, he was even kicked out of his own band for behaving badly. But his music is wonderful- incredibly touching and sensitive, loaded with Irish melancholy. Johnny appeared at the San Sebastian Film Festival to promote the documentary and said he enjoyed the scarcity of “Hollywood types” at the event.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results