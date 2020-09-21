Flashback To 1986: Kyle Maclachlan

September 21, 2020 Janet Charlton Hollywood Gossip 0

Kyle MacLachlan posted this photo of himself and Laura Dern taken at a party in 1986. They met that same year when they costarred in David Lynch’s Blue Velvet and were together until 1989. He often fell for his co-stars, because when Kyle starred in Lynch’s TV series Twin Peaks in 1990, he started a romance with Lara Flynn Boyle. Kyle and Lara look so fresh and innocent in this photo – but why is he carrying that jumbo shoulderbag? Not to mention that hat…

Photo: Instagram

