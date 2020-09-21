The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will arrive on Disney+ in 2021

Marvel Cinematic Universe has entered Phase 4 with Black Widow which has been pushed ahead due to the pandemic. Marvel Studios is making sure to shed the spotlight on the characters that did not get enough screentime in the MCU movies. With many films coming in 2020, thanks to Disney +, Kevin Feige and the team of Marvel Studios are diving into multiple mini-series including Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan starrer The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The filming has already begun but he production had to shut down due to the pandemic.

During the Emmys 2020 night on September 20, the streaming site Disney+ update the release of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series will arrive sometime in 2021.

The filming resumed in Atlanta, Georgia with the lead actors and the director Kari Skogland. It will be six-part series taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) retired from being Captain America and handed over the shield to Sam Wilson.

ALSO READ: Leaked photos of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan from Marvel’s Falcon and The Winter Soldier reveal their new suits

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results