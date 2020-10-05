Has Dolly Parton Outlived Playboy Magazine?

In a recent radio interview, Dolly Parton remarked that she was negotiating with Playboy magazine to appear on the cover with an inside interview ”to coincide with her 75th birthday in January.” She added that “it would be “in good taste.” Back in the day (1978), Dolly appeared on Playboy’s cover wearing a bunny suit with an interview inside. So it would be a fitting reunion. But it appears Dolly’s career has outlasted Playboy. The magazine stopped printing during the pandemic with the March issue, and IF it appears again, it will be strictly online. That’s a big IF. But you can still purchase a Playboy mask on their website…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

