Is No-mask Kanye West Sending A Message To Donald Trump?

Kanye West looked relaxed and happy when he had lunch at Nobu with male friends this weekend and the outing was significant for two reasons. First of all, he was the ONLY person NOT wearing a mask. His friends were all masked. Was Kanye trying to appear macho, or sending a message to his pal Donald Trump? If so, what would that message BE? Also interesting is the fact that Kanye has not been seen at this restaurant with his family lately, although it is a favorite of theirs. Does his family agree with his no-mask policy?

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results